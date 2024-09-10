Downtown Olathe wants to turn empty doors into restaurants and retail stores

OLATHE, Kan. — Many of the doors lining the streets of Downtown Olathe lead to law offices, while others lead to empty storefronts.

As the city works on its Elevate Olathe comprehensive plan, a consulting firm will work on bringing downtown back to life.

I talked to a local business owner who told me that is something he’s been waiting to see happen for a long time.

When Douglas Frick was deciding where to bring his business, Park Street Pastry, he chose downtown Olathe under the impression that it was coming to life.

That was six years ago. Now, the city wants to attract more retail and restaurants to the area. When Frick heard about these plans, he wasn’t surprised.

“The first thought that comes to my mind is, I encourage that, although I haven't seen much action on that,” said Douglas Frick, Park Street Pastry Company Owner.

Olathe hired Alabama-based consulting firm Retail Strategies to help form the future downtown.

I talked to the president, Jenn Gregory, about the five-year plan they’re working on.

“As soon as that plan is delivered, we will really lock arms with city officials and focus on what we call an implementation jumpstart,” said Jenn Gregory, President of Downtown Strategies.

The city paid nearly $50,000 for the partnership. A worthwhile investment, according to Olathe spokesperson Cody Kennedy.

“Anything that we can do to maybe change the face of downtown and bring more people, make it more of a community gathering space, we're certainly interested in doing that,” said Olathe Public Information Officer Cody Kennedy.

Kennedy says downtown Olathe hosted nearly 100 events over the summer, but Frick says that traffic isn’t bringing in business.

“I'd like to see more activity down here, I'd like to see more businesses down here, I'd like to see more daytime hour business down here. There's just not enough of it,” said Frick.

All these voices have one thing in common: They want to breathe new life into Downtown Olathe.

The city is hosting a comprehensive plan kickoff event on Sept. 18 where they want to hear your ideas for Olathe’s future.

—