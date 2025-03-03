Downtown Olathe's revival gains momentum with new dining and entertainment announcement

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe has announced the next phase of development to bring some life back into the downtown.

In the winter, they announced that Char Bar, Pizza 51, and Third Street Social would all join the restaurant scene.

The most recent business to commit to a downtown location is Austin’s Bar and Grill, who have two other Olathe locations.

KSHB Austin's Bar and Grill

“We had already had thoughts of doing that, something downtown,” said Brandon Blum, Austin's owner. “The revitalization that the plan they have, we see it, we understand it, we want it.”

The bar will fill part of an empty building at 122 N Cherry St, plus they’ll add a rooftop bar.

Aside from Austin's, an ice cream and chocolate shop has leased a space, leaving up to three spots for additional tenants, including leftover rooftop space.

Slaggie Architects County Square Commons

The city’s goal is to make Downtown Olathe a place that people can visit and stay awhile. The owner of Austin's told me how their project adds to downtown.

“The city's vision is very much what we're looking forward to, as far as they're hopefully going to be an area where it's going to be a district, more of a destination spot,” said Blum. “A district where people spend their day. So that's why we're excited about being involved with it.”

The project is called County Square Commons. It sits across from Johnson County Square Park.

Olathe hosted 93 events there last summer and hopes the new restaurant options keep that momentum going.

KSHB Michael Berenbom

“The downtown doesn't really match the accomplishments and the success of the rest of the city," said Michael Berenbom, LANE4 Managing Partner. "We feel like it's just a matter of time until those come back into balance and Downtown Olathe reflects the vibrancy and success of the city overall.

As a business who prides themselves on community, they're happy to be a part of these changes in theirs.

“This is our community, and we want to stay here, and we want to build, and want to keep going,” said Blum.

Since 2021, projects like the new Johnson County Courthouse, library, and Johnson County Square Park have changed the face of downtown. These next projects will help bring the dream of a dining and entertainment destination to life.

County Square Commons anticipate a spring 2026 opening.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.