Downtown Shawnee businesses, residents await development completion

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. <i><u>Share your story idea with Elyse</u></i>.

Residents and business owners in downtown Shawnee are anxiously waiting for the completion of a development project along Johnson Drive that aims to make the area more walkable, safer and attractive.

The first phase of the Johnson Drive Streetscape Project was scheduled to be completed by the end of May. However, a city spokesperson said it likely won't meet that deadline, citing weather as an unhelpful factor.

The spokesperson said the city hopes to have most of the fencing removed in time for the Moonlight Market event in June.

The first phase of the two-phase project includes:



December 2024: Demolition, storm piping and drain piping.

January-February 2025: Concrete work.

March 2025: Paver and bench installation.

April 2025: Painting, landscaping and electrical.

May 2025: Phase one completion.

"It's taking a long time to get it done, so I think everybody's anxious to see how it'll look once it's done," said Derrick Saunders, of JC Barbershop on Johnson Drive.

In December, a city spokesperson told KSHB 41 news reporter Elyse Schoenig the city was hoping grant money would fund phase two, which would install a pavilion for the pedestrian plaza.

"I think when it is completed, it'll definitely be more inviting," said Christie Jackson, operations manager of Transport Brewery, also on Johnson Drive.

Jackson said she supports the project's goals but believes downtown Shawnee needs additional amenities.

"We're in such a walkable, bikeable area that having more bike racks, more trash cans, just those simple services would be huge," she said.

Despite the delays, Saunders and Johnson are optimistic about the potential benefits once construction is complete.

"The idea is great, but as busy as this street is ... we'll just have to see how it all goes," Saunders said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.