Dozens gather at march Friday for 6-year-old murder victim Sir'Antonio Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large group of family and friends gathered Friday at Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kan., to honor the memory of child murder victim Sir'Antonio Brown.

Gunmen ambushed the little boy as he was playing outside his KCK home last month.

Sir'Antonio's mom, Shayna Davis, said this march sent a message.

"This is my son, this is my six-year-old son," she said. "That's the biggest thing. Because ain't no way little kids should be dying out here of gun violence."

Those who took part in the march wanted to let violent criminals know this community has had enough.

"This is about remembering Sir and what he meant to all of us," Shawna Davis-Scott Sir's aunt said. "It's more so about not only getting justice, about that third one still being out there, that still needs to be caught."

Davis-Scott said the only way to justice is to speak up.

"For our community to come together, for our mayor to show up like this, for our police chief to show up like this, I haven't seen this before," she said. "We need to work with them. We need to start talking. Raise your voices! Make them be heard."

The big messages at the end of the march was for people to speak up if they know anything about Sir's murder.

One suspect is still on the loose and police want the community to help them find that person.

"Speak up!" Davis-Scott said. "Don't be scared, don't be afraid. Remember, it's a loved one, somebody's loved one."