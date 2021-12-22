Dozens gather in Kansas City, Missouri, for 'National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday to remember those who've lost their lives while experiencing homelessness.

It was part of nationwide event known as National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

Every year, the Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness hosts the event on the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year.

In KCMO, the death of Scott “Sixx” Eicke in January, sparked a push from advocates to raise awareness for those experiencing homelessness.

Those efforts included starting Camp Sixx , as a protest and to grab the attention of city leaders in KCMO.

City leaders worked with local organizations to try to address the issue in the months that followed Eicke's death.

The event on Tuesday evening happened at Washington Square Park.