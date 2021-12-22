Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dozens gather in Kansas City, Missouri, for 'National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day'

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Al Miller/KSHB
Homelessness memorial event in Kansas City, Missouri.
Homelessness memorial
Posted at 6:31 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 19:31:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday to remember those who've lost their lives while experiencing homelessness.

It was part of nationwide event known as National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

Every year, the Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness hosts the event on the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year.

In KCMO, the death of Scott “Sixx” Eicke in January, sparked a push from advocates to raise awareness for those experiencing homelessness.

Those efforts included starting Camp Sixx, as a protest and to grab the attention of city leaders in KCMO.

City leaders worked with local organizations to try to address the issue in the months that followed Eicke's death.

The event on Tuesday evening happened at Washington Square Park.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7