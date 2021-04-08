KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, KC Homeless Union take steps to address homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and community organizers have been meeting all week to find solutions and ways to address homelessness in the city.

On Thursday, Lucas announced the city made progress with the KC Homeless Union.

Proud of the process and consensus we have built with the @kchomelessunion . We’ve agreed to following: (1) safe and warm relocation opportunities at area hotels for all; (2) an RFP issuance for preference on vacant homes and land bank homes for those earning below 30% to 0% AMI; — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 8, 2021

Lucas pledged to house people who've been occupying the City Hall lawn and a part of Westport at hotels within the city.

In addition, Lucas also announced a number of other efforts to help people experiencing homelessness:

RFP issuance for preference on vacant homes and land bank homes for those earning below 30% to 0% AMI

City work to provide opportunities for those experiencing homelessness in job provision and city contracts

Exploration of permanent camp locations with social services

Demands for the city to provide more resources and solutions for people experiencing homelessness began in January after the death of 41-year-old Scott Eicke.

Eicke died near East 24th Street and Woodland Avenue from cold exposure.

Weeks later, the city began to take some action to provide a safe and warm shelter for people experiencing homelessness by converting the Kansas City Convention Center into a homeless shelter.

However, homelessness activists still believed this wasn't enough. Camp 6ixx, which was named after Eicke, began Valentine's Day weekend to house people as the Kansas City area dealt with dangerously cold weather.

Since then, the camp has grown as a form of protest to city leaders to take more action to address the issue.

Lucas and community organizers have announced several efforts to help those in need since then.

