Dr. Mark Bedell named superintendent at Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After serving as the superintendent for the Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools district since 2016, Dr. Mark Bedell is heading to Maryland.

Bedell, who announced his resignation from KCPS on Thursday, was named as the new superintendent for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools district.

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“Our Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Bedell to Anne Arundel County as our new Superintendent of Schools,” Board President Joanna Tobin said in a press release. “Dr. Bedell brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovative practices to this position, along with an impressive record of student success and achievement. We look forward to working with him to ensure that all our students receive a world class education."

The board will still need to formally appoint Bedell and approve his contract.

Bedell's contract is a four-year term that will begin on July, 1, 2022.

An acting superintendent will be designated to serve from July 1, 2022, until August 8, 2022, when Bedell relocates to Anne Arundel County.

—

