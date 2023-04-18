Drastic Measures in Shawnee is nominated for James Beard Award Outstanding Bar Award

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Drastic Measures in Shawnee earned a James Beard Award nomination for Outstanding Bar. Winners from those nominees will be announced at the award ceremony in Chicago in June.

“It’s like an Academy Award but for recognition in hospitality, food or drink,” Drastic Measures partner Jay Sanders said about the national nomination.

Sanders said since the nomination, more customers have been giving Drastic Measures a try.

“There’s a line to get in almost every night of the week now,” he said.

He said it's a far-cry from the bar's roots.

“Our first six months, there were some nights that we did zero dollars in sales," he said. "We would take naps on the couches and the people that would come in and spend $24 bucks and hang out with us for an hour — supported us.”

While Drastic Measures is serious about their cocktails and ingredients, Sanders said the bar wants its drinks to be approachable.

“When those lights go down and the music goes up, there is no air of pretension about the drinks,” he said. “What we really sell is experiences. Drinks are secondary to atmosphere and vibe for us.”

They’re also serious about social issues and speaking up on social media, pouring into a welcoming atmosphere.

“Hospitality for us, it’s not about just selling you a drink and taking $12 from you," Sanders said. "It’s about making sure that you know that you’re loved and respected and that we got you.”