'Dream come true': Kansas-based Army reserve crew reflects on their 1st Chiefs game flyover

NEW CENTURY, Kan. — One of the best views of a Kansas City Chiefs game is the view from above, and you've probably seen several viral views of last Saturday's military flyover at the Chiefs vs. Texans AFC Divisional Game by now.

Four CH-47 Chinooks out of Bravo Company 7-158th, a U.S. Army Reserve Aviation out of New Century, Kansas, were selected for the military flyover last Saturday.

"Any flyover is always going to, I think, bring out that inner boy or that inner child that has always seen it," Army Staff Sgt. Justin Lawrence said. "Like for me, I've always seen Chinooks flying around Kansas City, was born and raised here."

Lawrence said the flyover took preparation, timing, and patience, kind of like the Chiefs preparing to take the field.

"I got to nerd out on two different things, you know, I got to be a Chiefs fan and like I said, get to do the job that I love all at the same time and hopefully, you know, provide a spark at the beginning to help like the team and the fans," Army Staff Sgt. Michael Moore said.

As the flight engineer for this flyover, Moore said this flight felt symbolic.

"It's our opportunity to bring everything that we've done around the world and bring it back home and share with everybody," he said.

"My whole goal and my whole hope was that we even broke the 142-decibel sound barrier at Arrowhead to really help get the team rocking," Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brandon Williams said.

As the pilot, Williams said drowning out any Texans cheers was a nice bonus, too.

For each of these crew members, it's about showing off their Kansas City roots, and, like the reigning Super Bowl champions, it's about taking their craft to entirely new heights.

