Driver dies in crash on E 61st Terrace after vehicle accelerates, strikes tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died in a single vehicle crash Friday night at 8705 East 61st Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 8:38 p.m., the driver of a black Ford F150 was stopped in the parking lot of an apartment building, with the vehicle left in drive, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say the Ford suddenly accelerated out of a parking space into a tree line with the driver partially outside the vehicle.

The driver was pinned between the driver's door of the Ford and a tree. The driver died on the scene.

KCPD is investigating the crash.