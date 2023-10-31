Driving instructor offers tips to stay safe while driving on spooky roads this Halloween

INDEPDENCE, MO — Being safe tonight, whether driving or walking through neighborhoods trick-or-treating, is more important than costumes and candy.

“Pay attention, use the buddy system and definitely stay on sidewalks and use the crosswalks as much as possible,” said Jade Sifers a driving instructor with Learn 2 Drive.

Sifers makes sure her daughter is the safest kid out getting a bag full of goodies.

“I always buy her glow sticks, something that lights up, she usually carries a flashlight," Sifers said. "I want to make sure she can be seen."

As a driving instructor, Sifers wants to make sure drivers don't let trick-or-treaters creep up on them.

“If pedestrians do not see you, as the driver it’s your job to see them,” said Sifers. "Go extra slow, use caution, watch for jaywalkers cross the street.”

With candy on the mind during Halloween, Sifers says it’s important to leave some room for the rules of the road.

“Be careful for any kids running out, keep your head lights on, make sure you’re scanning ahead, be alert and absolutely no drinking and driving,” said Sifers.

