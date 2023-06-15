Drone video: 4-alarm fire breaks out at warehouse in northeast Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, fire crews battled a massive blaze that broke out at warehouse in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after noon.

Seven firefighters suffered heat exposure and burns while battling the blaze, according to KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer.

Three were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and are expected to recover, Spreitzer said.

It wasn't immediately clear what triggered the fire to start.

The fire was designated as a 4-alarm fire and 150 firefighters were needed to extinguish the fire.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away, below is drone video.

Spreitzer said the warehouse stores pallets, which burn for long periods of times.

