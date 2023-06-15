KCFD crews fighting 3-alarm warehouse fire in northeast Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews were called to a warehouse fire in northeast KCMO shortly after noon Thursday.

Several callers reported heavy smoke and fire from a warehouse around 12:10 p.m. at 3526 Nicholson Avenue.

KCFD firefighters reported heavy smoke that could be seen from a distance while they were en route to the blaze.

There is a large propane tank on site, which firefighters are aware of and said had been shut off.

Additional crews were called to the scene, upgrading the fire fight to a three-alarm fire shortly after 1 p.m.

Firefighters initially tried to extinguish the fire from the inside, but were ordered to evacuate the building and fight it defensively from the outside.

KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said the warehouse has pallets, which burn hot and long, inside, but there are no chemicals.

There are no reported injuries from the fire.

This is breaking and KSHB will have more information as soon as it's available.

