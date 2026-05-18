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Drivers looking to save money at the gas pump may have an option already available at some stations — and Congress is moving to make it more widely accessible.

E15 fuel offers drivers savings at the pump as Congress moves to expand access year-round

E15 fuel, also known as Unleaded 88, is a blend of 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol, made as a byproduct of American agricultural commodities.

Will Shaw/KSHB Casey's Lenexa, Unleaded 88 Prices, May 17, 2026

It runs 10 to 40 cents cheaper per gallon than regular gasoline in most cases, and in some instances the discount has been as much as 60 to 80 cents per gallon, according to the Renewable Fuels Association. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, put the typical savings at 10 to 20 cents per gallon.

"It is an option now with retailers this summer, E15 is a slightly different fuel than regular which usually has up to 10% ethanol," De Haan said. "E15 is similar to regular gas but has up to 15% ethanol. It doesn't replace regular. Some places it may replace regular, with E-15, and it's usually 10 to 20 cents cheaper than that of regular gasoline."

E15 is fully approved for use in cars, SUVs, pickups, vans, and other light-duty vehicles manufactured after the year 2000, meaning more than 97% of vehicles on the road today are legally approved to use it, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

KSHB 41 Patrick De Haan

The fuel is not compatible with motorcycles, boats, snowmobiles, lawnmowers, chainsaws, or other non-road equipment. De Haan said drivers should always check their owner's manual and read warning labels before using E15.

Today, E15 is available at more than 4,800 retail stations across 36 states, including at chains like Casey's, Sheetz, Quik Trip/Kwik Star, Maverik, RaceTrac, and others, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

At a Casey's in Lenexa, Kansas, several drivers were already choosing E15 over regular unleaded gas on Sunday.

Will Shaw/KSHB Some Kansas City area drivers are finding relief at the gas pump fueling up with Unleaded 88 or E15 products.

Silas Shaw, a Kansas driver, said he makes a point to visit that Casey's specifically for its fuel selection.

"I came here for the selection of gas, I can get the E-88," Shaw said.

Shaw, who said he has a wife and 3 daughters who all drive, said the savings add up quickly.

"My pockets, I got three daughters, that drive, my wife drives. I've got a lot of gas to buy," he said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Silas Shaw

When asked whether E15 was saving him money, Shaw's answer was direct.

"A lot of money," Shaw said.

He also pushed back on concerns about power loss and impacts to fuel economy.

Fellow Kansas driver Kierra Dykmann said cost is her primary consideration when choosing fuel.

Will Shaw/KSHB Kierra Dykmann

"I would say that price matters more than what what kind of gas I'm putting in if it's cheaper I am going to get it," Dykmann said.

Mark Nulle, traveling from Wyoming, acknowledged a minor trade off.

"I think you lose a little gas mileage on 85 versus 100% oil," Nulle said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Mark Nulle

On fuel economy, the Renewable Fuels Association notes that a gallon of E15 contains 1.5% less energy than a gallon of regular gasoline, though drivers rarely notice any impact. A recent University of California study found some vehicles actually experienced slightly better fuel economy on E15 than on regular gas. Even if fuel economy dropped by 1.5%, the Renewable Fuels Association notes, E15's typical 5 to 10% price discount to regular gas means it still delivers a lower cost per mile traveled.

Renewable Fuels Association E15 Automaker Approval, Renewable Fuels Association 2026

De Haan confirmed that E15 carries slightly less energy content than E10, and that the EPA has found some vehicles may see a 1% to 4% loss in fuel economy.

He said the science does not point to greater pollution from E15 — a finding consistent with data from the Renewable Fuels Association, which states that using E15 in place of regular gas reduces greenhouse gas emissions by about 3% while also reducing pollutants that cause ground-level ozone and smog.

E15 also typically offers slightly higher octane — 88 AKI compared to 87 AKI for regular E10 — which the Renewable Fuels Association says provides greater horsepower and increased combustion efficiency.

J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com Corn sweating.

Roughly 95% of model year 2020–2026 vehicles carry manufacturer approval to use E15, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

Last week, the U.S. House passed a bill that would allow E15 to be sold year-round. The bill would need to pass the Senate and obtain the President's signature to go into effect. Local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have touted the bill as a win for Midwest farmers and drivers including republican Rep. Mark Alford (R-Lake Winnebago) and Rep. Sharice Davids, a democrat from Kansas.

Supporters say expanded E15 access could also help address rising fuel prices tied to the Middle Eastern conflict by increasing reliance on American farmers rather than foreign oil.

De Haan, however, offered a note of caution about the long-term economic picture.

"The worry I have in the long run is if more of our corn is going into ethanol, it may inherently raise the price of corn," De Haan said.

He added that higher demand for ethanol down the road could eventually lead to higher prices.

For drivers at stations where E15 is not yet available, the lack of options is a frustration, but also skepticism about the safety of the fuel for their vehicle. Kansas City, Missouri, driver Dre Dixon said access should be expanded.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB United States Agriculture producers could see farm safety net program boost, as House Republicans propose major cuts to nutrition assistance programs.

"I think we should have the ability to see more," Dixon said. "Without a question that should be at least an option. You should have the option to explore whatever you want to."

Dixon also noted the broader financial pressure many drivers are feeling.

Will Shaw/KSHB Dre Dixon

"With the price of everything going up, gas, groceries, we have to be able to save or do something somewhere to put a couple dollars back in everybody's pocket," Dixon said.

There is no timeline as to when the U.S. Senate will work on its version of the legislation and if the bill will get to the President's desk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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