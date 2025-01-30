Early January snow storm costs KCMO approximately $3.6 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As most people around the Kansas City metro know, two back-to-back snowstorms shut down much of the area at the beginning of the month.

While much of that snow has since melted away, the effects of the storm on city budgets remain.

"There were actually two separate snow incidents that our crews were dispatched to. And whether it’s the cost of the equipment, whether it’s the maintenance of the equipment, whether it’s the cost of the salt, the calcium chloride, all of those things go into it. It is a substantial investment that our residents expect in a city the size of Olathe," the City of Olathe's Public Information Officer Cody Kennedy explained.

Kennedy added, "We were running 24/7 for about four days straight over the weekend. And of course, when you have 40-50 mph wind gusts, everything you had just plowed is then covered with snow again. So, there was a significant amount of just re-plowing. And of course, there are certain instances where the salt doesn’t take because it’s below freezing or what have you. Or, if there’s a light rain before the ice it will wash away some of that treatment. So, in these particular storms, we faced both of those adversarial nature type conditions, and this one was a particularly challenging storm."

So how much did those storms cost your city?

Note: Some cities provided data for the first storm, and some provided data for the entire week, including both storms. That distinction is noted below.

Megan Abundis, Kansas City, Missouri, and Raymore:

KCMO:



$3.6 million total spent

$6.9 million is budgeted for snow removal each year

City officials say even if they go over each year, this won't cost taxpayers more because they have emergency funds that they can pull from if needed.

*Numbers include only the first snow event

Raytown:



More than $121,000 spent on overtime vehicle usage and salt

618 tons of salt used = 61% of yearly budget for salt

City Officials say overall they have plenty of reserves for emergency spending.

*Numbers include only the first snow event

Tod Palmer, Independence and Blue Springs:

Independence:



More than $322,000 spent

60 employees worked roughly 4,800 hours and drove more than 13,000 miles

1,827 tons of salt used

42,000 gallons of brine used

*Numbers include both snow events

Blue Springs:



$321,000 total spent (does not include pay for normal business hours)

1,300 tons of salt used = $130,000

Labor: Regular hours = 758.95; Overtime hours = 1,492.45; Total hours = 2,251.40

*Numbers include both snow events

Claire Bradshaw, Grandview:



$39,000 total spent

$30,000 on salt = 60% of salt budget

$9,000 on overtime = 20% of overtime budget

City budgeted for $100,000 for both salt and overtime, so no budget issues are expected

*Numbers include both snow events

Elyse Schoenig, Mission and Shawnee

Mission:



$20,472 total spent

350 tons of salt = $17,290

1,200 gallons of brine = $1,200

$20,472 labor ($9,287 regular time, $11,285 overtime)

City's total budget set aside $65,000 for materials and $23,000 for overtime

*Numbers include both snow events

Shawnee:



$109,000 spent on ice control materials = 30% of amount budgeted

*Numbers include both snow events, total amount including labor costs not provided

Rachel Henderson, Kansas City, Kansas:



First winter storm cost $237,097 = about 23% of overall $1,047,210 snow removal budget

$142,266 spent on labor

1,580 tons of salt used (salt reserves already replenished)

12,650 gallons of salt brine

7,848 gallons of fuel

*Numbers include only the first snow event

Lily O'Shea Becker, Lawrence:



Around $625,000 total spent

$60,000 of that used to clean Massachusetts Street

*Unclear if amount includes both storms

Caitlin Knute, Olathe:



Total cost: $848,382

Salt: $114,365

Brine: $9,799

Calcium chloride: $1,727

Employee cost: $378,404

Equipment cost: $354,079

51% of 2025 material budget

No impact on taxpayers

