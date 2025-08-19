Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Early Tuesday storms turn into headache for some residents across Kansas City

The rain Tuesday morning was welcome to the Kansas City area. The wind and lightning? Not so much.
Roeland Park damage Aug 19.jpeg
Posted

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The rain Tuesday morning was welcome to the Kansas City area. The wind and lightning? Not so much.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather forecast
LINK | Read Jeff Penner's latest blog update

A thunderstorm that briefly prompted a severe thunderstorm warning during the 6 a.m. hour Tuesday left thousands of Evergy customers without power Tuesday morning.

Winds caused some tree damage in Roeland Park.

No injuries have been reported.

