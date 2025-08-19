ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The rain Tuesday morning was welcome to the Kansas City area. The wind and lightning? Not so much.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather forecast

LINK | Read Jeff Penner's latest blog update

A thunderstorm that briefly prompted a severe thunderstorm warning during the 6 a.m. hour Tuesday left thousands of Evergy customers without power Tuesday morning.

Winds caused some tree damage in Roeland Park.

Early Tuesday storms turn into headache for some residents across Kansas City

No injuries have been reported.

—