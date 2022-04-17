Easter Sunday: More than holiday to local shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC's Easter Sunday service and breakfast in Kansas City, Missouri, means more than just another holiday to its residents.

Many of them are overcoming addiction, homelessness and more, and are enrolled in a men’s and women’s recovery program.

This holiday, as they gather to worship, they will also feel love and support from community members. Volunteers from a local church came to honor the day with the residents and shelter workers.

Shelter organizers said “more than just a story, Jesus’ sacrificial death and supernatural resurrection has a tremendous impact on both the ongoing struggles and the healing renewal of lives. Jesus offers eternal hope for all of us.”

Those with Shelter KC say in addition to financial gifts, they also are hoping for donations like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, copies of the New Testament, handwritten Easter cards, socks and Easter candy.

There will be a dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Shelter KC's Men’s Center at 1520 Cherry Street in Kansas City, Missouri.