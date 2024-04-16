Watch Now
EF-1 tornado recorded near Overbrook, Kansas

Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 16, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service of Topeka recorded an EF-1 tornado touched down early Tuesday morning southwest of Overbrook, Kansas.

Winds greater than 100 mph reportedly damaged several structures as the tornado was 75 yards wide with a path 10 miles in length, per NWS.

The tornado touched down at 6:07 a.m. and ended 20 minutes later.

Two people were injured in the storm, according to NWS.

Later in the morning, NWS Kansas City began reviewing damage associated with a tornado around 10 a.m. near Smithville Lake in Missouri.

