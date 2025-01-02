Efforts underway to preserve legacy of not only KCK civic leader Marvin Robinson, but Quindaro Ruins

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

Wyandotte County leaders, stakeholders and community members gathered Wednesday for a commemorative Gateway to Freedom celebration at the Quindaro Ruins.

This annual celebration was started by the late Kansas State Rep. Marvin Robinson, who spent years promoting Kansas City, Kansas' signifigance as the historical gateway to freedom for African American slaves traveling along the Underground Railroad to get to Kansas, a free state.

Robinson family Marvin Robinson, former Kansas State Representative who advocated for the Quindaro Ruins during his lifetime

The Jan. 1 date is intentional — it's the same day the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863.

“Kansas, right here in the heart of America, was that gateway to freedom going West," KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner said. "So we’re proud of that legacy right here in Wyandotte County."

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Tyrone Garner, mayor of Kansas City, Kansas

Garner led Wednesday’s program, which included remarks from Robinson's family, a member of the Wyandotte Nation, community members and historians.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Harold Dwight, Marvin Robinson's brother

"It's been very difficult," said Harold Dwight, Robinson's brother and a speaker during the program.

The event was held at the Quindaro Ruins Overlook, which overlooks the Quindaro Ruins site, the Missouri River and Parkville.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 View from the Quindaro Ruins Overlook on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

"I can hardly take my eyes off of that, how beautiful it is," Dwight said.

As beautiful as it is, it's also a reminder of an ugly past attendees like Philomina Lawson want younger generations to learn.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Philomina Lawson, Gateway to Freedom celebration attendee

"So that they can really understand and have a hands-on view of what's really going on and why our history is so important to us," Lawson said.

Lawson was there to support the Robinson family, but she left with a wealth of knowledge about a place she now calls home.

"There is an urgency for us to be able to continue the mission of making sure that our history is preserved," Lawson said.

That education is not just for current residents.

Stakeholders and community members want to see revitalization and more national recognition of the ruins and other Quindaro landmarks like the Vernon School in the near future.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 The Vernon School, the first school in the Quindaro area for Black students.

It would be fulfilling a long-time dream.

"This place to really be something where people from all across the world will want to come visit," Garner said.

