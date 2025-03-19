Egg prices impacting everything from shoppers to local egg farms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, NBC News reported that a dozen of large white eggs averaged just under $5 per dozen, down from more than $8 earlier in the month.

The latest egg market report from the USDA from last Friday also shows the price of wholesale eggs fell sharply because of a lull in bird flu outbreaks this month and slowing demand because of those higher prices.

A later Easter holiday this year is also expected to ease demand.

It's been noticed by pretty much everyone who has gone to the grocery store in the last few months.

“Like the price of anything they’ve gone up substantially over the last few years," said KC metro resident Charles Blain.

Grant Stephens Charles Blain talks egg prices in KC.

While many like Blain are forced to simply eat the cost, others are eating something else now.

“Eggs are a huge part of my diet, I love eggs. But recently, I don’t really buy them very much," said Nikole Portz outside the downtown Cosentino's Market.

Grant Stephens Nikole Portz talks egg prices in KC.

“Yeah, I have to limit how many eggs I use a day," Kayla Thompson added.

Grant Stephens Kayla Thompson talks egg prices in KC.

On a March morning in Lathrop, Lindsay Shively also visited a chicken farm.

We watched thousands of hens in and out of their barn, roaming in the sun, and the owners of the farm gathering eggs.

At Campo Lindo farms, owners Carol and Jay Maddick have been sending out chicken and eggs to Kansas City area restaurants and grocery stores for about three decades.

“We used to be the most expensive egg on the shelf, and now at several stores, we are the cheapest egg in the store,” said Carol.

Carol said deliveries that used to last a week are now only lasting a few days.

“It's just been crazy, because we have a relationship with the grocery stores and restaurants, and they're calling us up and they need more product, and we don't have it, because we you just can't produce more eggs, right?”

“Thank the Lord We haven't been affected by the bird flu, because if we would get it, we're so small, it'd probably put us out of business, because the revamp afterwards is it's a long process,” said Jay Maddick.