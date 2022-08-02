Election Day Live Blog: Long voting lines reported in Mission, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.

In Kansas, all eyes are on the state as voters will decide whether or not to keep abortion as a constitutional right by voting on Amendment 2.

If Amendment 2 passes, it would remove the constitutional right to an abortion in Kansas.

If voters reject the amendment, it would remain a constitutional right in the state.

KSHB 41 News reported long lines in Mission, Kansas.

Jake Weller/KSHB Voters waiting in line to vote in Mission, Kansas.

In Missouri, the biggest race on the ballot is the U.S. Senate race.

KSHB 41 News is covering Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's watch party in the St. Louis area.

Republican primary candidate Eric Schmitt prepping for his Election Night watch party. He’s running for the MO senate seat vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. Coverage all night on @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/DtayvJOCD9 — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) August 2, 2022

Schmitt is just one of several candidates eyeing the Senate seat that's vacant after Roy Blunt announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election.

KSHB 41 will cover all the key races throughout the day. This story will be updated.

—