Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Election Day Live Blog: Long voting lines reported in Mission, Kansas

Long lines in Mission
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jake Weller/KSHB
Voters waiting in line to vote in Mission, Kansas.
Long lines in Mission
Posted at 3:45 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 16:45:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.

In Kansas, all eyes are on the state as voters will decide whether or not to keep abortion as a constitutional right by voting on Amendment 2.

If Amendment 2 passes, it would remove the constitutional right to an abortion in Kansas.

If voters reject the amendment, it would remain a constitutional right in the state.

KSHB 41 News reported long lines in Mission, Kansas.

Long lines in Mission
Voters waiting in line to vote in Mission, Kansas.

In Missouri, the biggest race on the ballot is the U.S. Senate race.

KSHB 41 News is covering Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's watch party in the St. Louis area.

Schmitt is just one of several candidates eyeing the Senate seat that's vacant after Roy Blunt announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election.

KSHB 41 will cover all the key races throughout the day. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock