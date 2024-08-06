Election Day live blog | Polls open across Missouri, Kansas, Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All those political ads, mailers, robocalls and texts encouraging Kansas Citians to vote were mostly geared toward Aug. 6, Election Day.

It’s one of two major election days remaining this year, with the general election coming up Nov. 5.

Check back throughout the day for updates on voting, last-minute campaigning and anything else that pops up across Kansas City.

GUIDE | What you need to know before voting in Missouri, Kansas primary elections

UPDATE, 12:35 p.m. | Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says Kansans checking on election results will be able to see unofficial results from Tuesday's primary after the polls close at 7 p.m.

"Although we are all eager for official results, please remember that election night results are unofficial," Schwab said in a news release sent around noon Tuesday. "Official results are not provided until the County Board of Canvassers and State Board of Canvassers have certified the election and all ballots have been counted, including provisional ballots."

More information is available on the secretary of state's website.

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | As has become customary, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office is maintaining an election hotline where voters can report voting issues.

Anyone who experiences an issue or witnesses an issue can call the prosecutor's office at 816-881-3592.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | As voters across Missouri make their preferences known in state races, residents in Jackson County are also being asked to make an important selection in the race for Jackson County prosecuting attorney.

The race features three Democrats — Melesa Johnson, Stephanie Burton and John Gromowsky — who are squaring off to face Republican Tracey Chappell, who is running unopposed in the primary.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson profiled the race on Monday.

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | Without a doubt, the highest-profile primary race this year is on the Missouri side, where Republicans are vying to win the nomination to run for governor in November.

On Monday, KSHB 41’s Charlie Keegan offered a final review of the race, featuring Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel.

3 candidates lead race to win Missouri’s Republican gubernatorial primary

UPDATE, 8:45 a.m. | The Johnson County, Kansas, Election Office is providing an early glimpse of when results might be available tonight.

A spokesperson said the first batch of unofficial results will be released after 7:30 p.m. Included in the first batch will be votes cast in advance and mail ballots that were returned by Election Day.

Additional results will be posted as ballots are returned from precincts to the election office for tabulation.

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | The Clay County election office is debuting a new app that could help make voting easier.

KSHB 41’s Grant Stephens took a look at the app Monday night. The app is geared toward telling voters the best time of day to vote.

The app will feature live wait times for each polling location.

"And I get asked, 'Well when is it not busy?"' said Tiffany Ellison, Democrat director of the Clay County Election Board of Election Commissioners. "Every election for years, and I've been here a while, we hear about long lines."

A check of the app Tuesday morning showed smooth operations so far.

Clay County Election Board rolling out new live voter line check app for voters to see wait times

