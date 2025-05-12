Eleven people displaced in KCMO apartment fire, KCFD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night.

A KCFD spokesperson said crews responded to smoke reported at the apartment, in the 1100 block of Hardesty Avenue, at 7:04 p.m.

The spokesperson also said no injuries were reported, and that searches of the structure came back "all clear" for occupants, although eight units were affected with eleven people displaced. One dog was also rescued.

The Red Cross and Dangerous Buildings have both been ordered. KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.