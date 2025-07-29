Elijah Ming saw good in others throughout his law enforcement career, his cousin-in-law says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Elijah Ming "would believe in you better than your own damn self," his cousin-in-law Donnie said.

Ming, 34, was killed on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, while conducting a civil standby in his job as a Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy.

RELATED | ‘Horrible tragedy’: WyCo Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming, 34, killed Saturday in line of duty

His cousin-in-law Donnie wants the community to know him for more than one tragic afternoon.

Donnie said he first knew Ming as a peer in middle school and as the son of his football coach.

Ming later married Donnie's cousin.

He said Ming was a favorite corrections officer among inmates at the Wyandotte County Detention Center. He said Ming would go the "extra mile" for them.

"Just being considerate of the fact that, 'Hey, you might have messed up, but I don't have to treat you bad, being that I see that you're growing inside of here,'" Donnie said.

Donnie said Ming would tell inmates what he could see them becoming once they got out of the detention center.

"He had so much hope," Donnie said.

—