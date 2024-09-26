Emergency crews stand down following unfounded threat in Northland neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement agencies responded Thursday morning to the neighborhoods around Park Hill High School to investigate a threat before standing down once the threat was determined to be unfounded.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that officers took a report for a threat at the high school and that "detectives have made headway identifying where the calls are coming from."

A Park Hill School District spokesperson said operations at the high school were not impacted by Thursday morning's unfounded threat.

A Drain on Resources

Unfounded school threats have cost taxpayers $1 billion the past two years, according to a recent report. Whether "swatting" or email threats, unfounded threats impact school learning hours and students' mental health, according to the report compiled by TDR Technology Solutions.

The report notes an average of 785 schools nationally that are impacted per month. The research shows the loss of instructional time cost taxpayers $446 million during the 2023-24 school year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—