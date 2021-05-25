Employee and chlorine shortage making pool season difficult

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Cities and counties are getting their pools summer ready, as many prepare to open up over Memorial Day weekend.

"Both of our facilities are opening this summer, which is a huge difference from last year." Sean Keenan, City of Shawnee Aquatics Program Manager said.

The City of Shawnee is preparing their two public pools to open on Saturday. But, they have hit a snag.

"Typically we hire 150 individuals to run them. Again, we usually get a huge influx of applications starting in January. But we did not get that this year," Keenan said. "Obviously it was a very uncertain time at that time as well. That and in addition to the fact we did not have full operating summer at all last summer. So, we didn't gave that retention."

The city is adjusting the hours on week nights at Splash Cove located at 5800 King Avenue in Shawnee.

The new hours are:

Monday through Friday - 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center in Shawnee will also fully reopen over Memorial Day weekend.

The hours at the center are:

Monday through Friday - 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on Shawnee's pool hours people can visit the city's pool website .

The City of Shawnee is still hiring for this summer. People can visit this link for more information about aquatics jobs.

A spokesperson with Kansas City, Missouri, Public Works said its pool won't be ready until June 12, as they have encountered several issues from mechanical problems to vandalism.

Hiring staff, lifeguards especially is a problem many cities across the country are experiencing. But this isn't the only pool problem.

"There is a chlorine shortage. Last year, one of the major manufacturing plants in the U.S. burned down and they represented about 30% of production of all chlorine in the U.S.," Dennis White, President of Family Leisure said.

White said he's seen this shortage first hand.

"We have all been allocated amount of chlorine we can purchase and therefore we are also allocating the amount that people can purchase. So, don't run into a toilet paper issue," White said.

Luckily, his customers with above ground pools don't have to worry about the storage as they use chlorine alternatives.

So, a summer of fun in the sun is becoming more difficult than years past. But many cities are glad they are able to open this year.