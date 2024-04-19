Endangered person alert issued for 6-year-old boy who may be brought to Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An endangered person alert was issued for a six-year-old boy taken by his non-custodial mother Friday afternoon from a school in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The Jefferson City Police Department said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. at a school at Idelwood Drive at Bluebird Drive in Jefferson City.

The boy, Ahrin James West, was picked up at school by Nicole Marbut, his non-custodial customer.

Ahrin is Black, four feet tall and weighs 65 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and eyes.

Police said Ahrin was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Marbut, 40, is Black, five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She drove away from the school in a white 2010 Nissan Murano with a Kansas license plate number of 905 MPH, according to police.

The SUV has a black luggage rack, silver rims and a black stripe.

Marbut is believed to be driving to Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information about Ahrin West or Nicole Marbut should call 911.

