Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 75-year-old Grandview man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 75-year-old man.

Raymond Thompson left his residence Wednesday to head to Menards in Belton but has not been heard from since.

He is 6’4” tall, weighs about 195 pounds, has black hair and has brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black puffy jacket with dark pants. Thompson also wears glasses.

Police say he has early-onset dementia.

It is believed Thompson is traveling in a gray 2009 Volvo XC90 with Missouri license plate RD5U6Y.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.