Endangered silver alert issued for missing Higginsville man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered silver alert Tuesday for a missing Higginsville man.

Guy R. Stanley, 88, left a message asking niece to call him around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Later Monday, a check of his residence at 11:30 p.m. revealed Stanley was not home and no one knows where he went.

Stanley, who suffers from dementia, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and 108 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is likely driving his silver 2002 Dodge Durango with Missouri plates RE5E0Z.

Anyone who sees Stanley is asked to call 911 or the Higginsville Police Department at 660-584-2104.