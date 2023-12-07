EPA settles pesticide-registration violations with KC-based CBD American Shaman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CBD American Shaman reached an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, which the federal agency announced Wednesday, that penalizes the Kansas City, Missouri-based company more than $370,000 for violations of federal law.

The EPA alleged that CBD American Shaman sold and/or distributed six antimicrobial pesticides, including “Shaman Cleansing Wash” and "Shaman Cleaning Gel,” during the COVID-19 pandemic without registering the products as required by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

Products used to disinfect and sanitize against microbiological organisms are considered a pesticide under federal law and subject to regulation.

The alleged violations took place during a 2021 inspection at a CBD American Shaman location in Overland Park and at the company's headquarters.

CBD American Shaman, which operates more than 300 stores in 30 states, was fined $120,720 as a civil penalty and ordered to donate $250,000 to Care Beyond the Boulevard, a KCMO nonprofit that brings healthcare to people experiencing homelessness and the uninsured, as part of a settlement agreement.

“The EPA has alleged that CBD American Shaman sold unregistered hand sanitizer products during the pandemic,” the company said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. “Without commenting on the merits of these allegations, we are pleased that the resolution of this dispute allows us to donate $250,000 of much needed support to Care Beyond the Boulevard, a local nonprofit serving Kansas City's most vulnerable citizens.”

Care Beyond the Boulevard said it appreciates the support from CBD American Shaman.

“We’re obviously grateful they chose us,” KK Assmann, the founder and CEO of Care Beyond the Boulevard, told KSHB 41. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but we are a small, independent nonprofit and this amount of money will make a big difference for the people we serve.”

CBD American Shaman will donate $50,000 worth of medical equipment — including COVID-19 tests, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, antiseptic wipes, masks, gloves and thermometers — to Care Beyond the Boulevard each of the next five years.

“CBD American Shaman is optimistic about the positive impact of this action,” CBD American Shaman said in a statement to KSHB 41. “Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that at no point were any people or pets placed in harm's way due to our products. This fact underscores CBD American Shaman's ongoing commitment to the safety of our community and the well-being of all its members, both human and animal.”

During the pandemic, there was a sharp rise in the sale of unregistered pesticides, according to the EPA.

“The registration of pesticide products with EPA is critical to protecting public health so consumers are aware of a product’s ingredients, how the product can be safely used, and how the product should be properly stored and disposed,” David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said in a statement announcing the settlement.

—