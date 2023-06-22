KSHB 41's Taylor Hemness talks to pilot about what they do when not flying plane

Watch Now
Jun 22, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you know what a pilot's job entails when he or she is NOT flying the plane?

You shouldn't be surprised to learn that there's quite a bit of the travel experience that falls under the pilot's responsibilities, and the terminals they fly in and out of at airports around the world can have a major impact on that job.

In the third episode of the Now Boarding limited podcast, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness speaks with Delta Airlines pilot Sam White about what he's seen in the first months of the new terminal, and how your flight experience is affected by a pilot when you're on the ground as well as in the air.

