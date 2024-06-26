Evergy and The Salvation Army partner to giveaway free fans as heat rises in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In response to the rising temperatures gripping the Kansas City area, Evergy and The Salvation Army have once again joined forces to provide relief to those in need.

The two organizations are distributing free electric fans to help residents stay cool during the ongoing heatwave, Damon Bryant spokesperson for the Salvation Army said it's a need they want to help families with.

“We come in when when folks are in desperate need. A lot of times people have to choose between running an air conditioner or running a fan or a meal and so we step into that gap and we try to help," said Bryant.

For the last 10 years, the organizations have been providing thousands of fans for families across Kansas and Missouri.

“Whenever there's a need in Kansas City, folks come to the Salvation Army. Army, and that's even true for something as simple as needing a fan, something to help cool off," said Bryant.

This year, over 500 electric fans will be given away in hopes to help families who may not have working A/C in their homes. Just last year, it only took 90 minutes to run out of fans.

“Every year folks look to this opportunity just to get something that will help them stay cool during extremely hot months. For whatever reason, our weather seems to be getting hotter and hotter every year and so the need continues to grow," said Bryant.

The event will be held at 18th and Lydia Avenue starting at 7:30 a.m. until supplies run out.

If you miss your chance to a fan, you can check out their website to see if more are available.

