Evergy calls in crews from out-state to help restore power from Wednesday night storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy said Thursday afternoon it might not be until Friday evening before most customers have their power restored after strong storms moved through the Kansas City area Wednesday night.

As of 2:30 p.m., around 5,600 Evergy customers were without power in the Kansas City area, including Douglas County, Kansas.

The utility is also working to restore power to communities further west in Kansas. More than 3,200 customers were without power in Shawnee County, Kansas, and 4,479 customers without power in Saline County, Kansas.

Outages in out-state Kansas may not be restored into Saturday afternoon.

To help restore power, Evergy has called in crews from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa to join its own 1,100 workers in restoring power.

At its peak, more than 117,000 Evergy customers were without power across the utility’s territory.

“Evergy prioritizes outages to first restore service to public safety facilities and then based on restoring power to the most customers, which means repairing main lines and then focusing work based on the number of customers affected by individual outages,” the utility said Thursday afternoon. “While line crews are restoring power, other teams are canvassing storm struck areas to assess damage, which makes power restoration more efficient.”

In Wyandotte County, the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities is working to restore power to 2,791 customers as of 2:45 p.m. At the peak, BPU reported roughly 11,000 customers without power.

In Independence, 2,005 Independence Power and Light customers remained without power as of 2:45 p.m.

