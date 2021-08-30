Watch
Evergy to send crews to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Associated Press
Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, packing 150 mph winds and bringing with it several feet of storm surge. The storm, one of the strongest to ever make landfall in Louisiana, has caused more than a million power outages and breached at least one levee in the region. Ida will continue to dump rain on the area all through the day Monday and into Tuesday, potentially exacerbating flooding concerns.
Posted at 5:32 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 18:32:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy will assist with recovery efforts in the New Orleans area, after Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Following the landfall, millions of people lost power, which included the entire city of New Orleans.

In a press release Monday, Evergy said it would send 100 distribution linemen with management and support to assist in the recovery efforts.

In addition, the company said it has already released 400 transmission and distribution linemen and 100 vegetation contractors to help restore power.

Evergy said some of the crew departed Monday and the rest would leave Tuesday morning.

Missouri Task Force 1 and Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative are also contributing to recovery efforts in Louisiana.

