'Every penny counts': Kansas City families look to save at back-to-school event

Heading back to school carries a big price tag. It’s why the Kansas City Public Schools district held a drive-thru event to help families across Kansas City.

Parent were offered backpacks with school supplies, immunizations, and even fresh produce, all for free. KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said the need for these resources has only grown.

“School supplies are not cheap, and so once again we just want to make sure that that that burden is not just resting on the family,” Dr. Collier said.

Parents like Robin Gray said she easily spends $100 on school supplies for just her one kid.

“With the economy, the way that it is, it helps us out a lot,” Gray said.

Parents at the event with multiple children told KSHB 41 their price tag can be hundreds to even $1000.

The National Retail Federation predicts families with children in elementary through high school plan will spend nearly $875 on average for clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics this year.

If you weren't able to make it to this event Saturday, KCPS said it’s working to establish where families can get these resources. There are some school supplies for these families already in the enrollment office.

