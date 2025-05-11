Everything you need to know about Sunday’s NASCAR race in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — High-speed racing returned to Kansas City this weekend with the Kansas Speedway hosting the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 11.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend. Kansas Speedway President Patt Warren said they bring the excitement and energy to every race weekend in KC.

"I hope people come out, have a good experience and want to come back," Warren said. "That's the most important thing to us, is that they get to experience stock car racing and NASCAR, in particular, at the place they can do it in the Midwest, which is Kansas City and Kansas Speedway."

The main event, the AdventHealth 400, will begin at 2 p.m., but Sunday is packed with activities starting early in the morning. Parking lots open at 9 a.m., and the grandstands open to fans at 10 a.m.

A special pre-race concert by country star Craig Morgan is scheduled for noon, so fans will get a full day of entertainment before the race gets underway.

Kansas Speedway President Patt Warren

“We're a really affordable family outing, and we think we're family friendly, and so it's really a great way to celebrate Mother's Day this year with your family,” Warren said.

