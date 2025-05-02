'Everything's digital': Kansas City, Missouri, seniors learn digital skills amid increased consumer scams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are dedicated efforts in Kansas City to teach senior citizens digital skills to protect their wallets.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the number of older adults who lost $100,000 or more to fraud has tripled since 2020.

Elyse Schoenig, KSHB 41 Teaching senior citizens how to safely use computers



A group of senior citizens graduated from the “Show Me Seniors Digital Literacy Cohort” on Thursday at Centennial United Methodist Church in Kansas City.

Kansas City senior citizens learn digital skills amid increased consumer scams

Seniors like Brenda Walker learned computer skills and how to avoid scams.

“Most of the time, if you didn't ask for that email, don't click on it,” Walker said. “You didn't ask for that text. If you don't know it, don't click on it."

The cohort provides laptops and certifications to senior citizens. The program is funded by Senator Barbara Washington and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education through Lincoln University.

Teacher William Wells said they’re looking ahead to a digital health service hub at the Centennial United Methodist Church in August.

“It's not only filling a gap, but it's extending their quality of life. It's extending their learning power,” Wells said.

Elysse Schoenig, KSHB 41 Senior citizens learn computer skills at local church



The FTC said seniors usually lose money because of investment scams. But the program also gave these seniors a sense of pride.

“Very important in today's world, because everything is digital,” Walker said.

They each got a free laptop for completing the course. The next cohort will start in May.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.