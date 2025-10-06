LIBERTY, Mo. — The evidence portion of Joshua Rocha's trial concluded Monday.

Rocha is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of North Kansas City Police Ofc. Daniel Vasquez. Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson is pursuing the death penalty.

Evidence portion of Joshua Rocha trial concludes, closing arguments begin Tuesday

Rocha's defense team called various witnesses — from a neuropsychologist to family members — to the stand on Monday.

The neuropsychologist's testimony lasted the longest and focused on tests and interviews he conducted with Rocha and his family.

In his testimony, he said Rocha showed indications of having a mild form of autism spectrum disorder and an IQ level just above the threshold of an intellectual disability.

RELATED | Joshua Rocha's defense team presents evidence of trauma in penalty phase testimonies

Other witnesses included Rocha's godmother, paternal grandmother, father and brother.

Their testimonies focused on family dynamics and Rocha's childhood traumas, including losing two siblings and his maternal grandmother in a house fire he and his brother survived.

In cross-examinations, the state said Rocha had a history of selling guns and drugs and that he made and sold firearm parts.

COURT POOL CAMERA: KCTV5 Joshua Rocha in Clay County Circuit Court on Oct. 6, 2025.

A childhood neighbor of Rocha also testified. He said Rocha's family home was in "disrepair."

The state provided the final piece of evidence shown in court. It was an interview between detectives and Rocha's mom, Christina.

She was seen recounting the moment Rocha shot Vasquez. She also told detectives her son was previously involved in a drive-by shooting.

Court reconvenes Tuesday morning for closing arguments.

The jury, selected from a St. Louis suburb, will decide whether Rocha gets life in prison or receives the death penalty.

—