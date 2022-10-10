Excelsior Springs neighbors reflect on ongoing kidnapping, assault investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a weekend-long kidnapping and assault investigation that left an Excelsior Springs man in custody, neighbors recalled things they had witnessed Friday to KSHB 41.

The investigation was prompted after a neighbor alerted police that a young woman was banging on doors, asking for help.

On Monday, I-Team reporter Sarah Plake spoke with one of the neighbors who took in the young woman and provided her care while the police arrived.

Ciara Tharp said the young woman had a metal dog collar and duct tape around her neck. Tharp said the woman told her she was very hungry.

Another neighbor who witnessed the young woman seeking help described her as malnourished and potentially weighing less than 100 pounds.

Late Friday, Clay County prosecutors charged Timothy Haslett Jr., with rape, kidnaping and assaults charges and booked him into the Clay County Adult Detention Center.

Sunday night, Excelsior Springs police officers said they had concluded their initial gathering of evidence and had reopened a stretch of Old Orchard Street in front of the home that was the site of an investigation launched Friday .

Due to the lateness of the charges Friday, the ensuing weekend and Monday’s federal holiday, court documents associated with Haslett’s arrest and charging have yet to be formally processed.

—