Excelsior Springs officer receives support from community after losing car in flood

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — On a rainy Friday, Excelsior Springs officer Amy Hermosillo came into work early and parked her car in its usual spot.

“The first thing I noticed right before I came to work, there was a car almost submerged underwater,” Hermosillo said.

Living by her oath to protect and serve, she stopped to help, only to then find her personal vehicle under water.

“When I returned, I was very devastated to see what had happened," she said, "and basically, there was nothing I could do at that point. So then I had to, being a police officer, get it out of mind, and then go straight to work and then continue working."

After helping the community during a day of heavy rain and flooding, Hermosillo said she had to face reality.

"After the fact, when I could actually think about it – the fact of my car being fully submerged – I knew it was a total loss so I would have to go find a new vehicle," Hermosillo said.

However, Sgt. Ryan Dowdy, a friend and coworker, already had set up a GoFundMe to help with the expense.

“I know how good of a person Amy is," Dowdy said. "You knew she comes to work early every day, she starts working early and she really does have this desire to serve the community. I think as soon as I knew her car was going to be a total loss, and again how much it meant to her, I just knew we had to do something."

The campaign reached its goal of $1,000 in less than 24 hours. Hermosillo and Dowdy said they were shocked, but not surprised, by the community's outreach.

“They really do have our back," Dowdy said, "and with everything going on in the world, and how it is, it’s really nice to see that we do have support out there, and I think there's a lot more support for the police than there is nonsupport for the police, and things like this remind you of that."

Hermosillo agreed.

“Doing what I do, I do it because I love it and I do it because I enjoy it," she said. "I don't do it because I want gratitude or thanks or whatever. Just to know that they had my back at the time that I needed it felt really really amazing."