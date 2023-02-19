Watch Now
Excitement over the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs won't end when displays come down at Union Station

Abby Dodge
Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 19, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo — It's been a week since the Chiefs won another Super Bowl and the celebration continued Sunday at Union Station where hundreds of people waited to take photos of memorabilia.

There were plenty of choices, including the giant lights reading “KC Loves World Champions.”

Monday is the last night to snap a photo before the displays are dismantled..

Fans waiting in line said there's still a high level of excitement throughout Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s so amazing. I’m happy for the city again. Patrick, Travis, all the Chiefs are amazing,” said Maressa Peralta, who traveled from Ohio. "(I'm)" still living off this high of the win, so it’s just a good time.”

The next massive football event in Kansas City is the NFL Draft in late April, a first for the city of fountains.

“Well, you go the draft coming in,” said Steve Davidson. “I’ll be here.”

Young fans said they optimistic they will have more opportunities to wear their Chiefs gear for years to come.

