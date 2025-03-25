'Executive orders are a wishlist,' Education advocates react to Department of Education uncertainty

KANSAS CITY, Mo — President Trump issued an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, an effort some Republican lawmakers have wanted for decades.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In the order, the Secretary of Education is instructed to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely."

While the plan to eliminate the agency would need congressional approval, education advocates in Kansas and Missouri think there will be significant consequences if that happens.

Alex Brandon/AP The flag of the Department of Education flies correctly at the Education Department, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Katie Williams, volunteer state director for Defense of Democracy Kansas, wants answers to questions many have been asking.

"Without this oversight from the Department of Education, where is the oversight going to come from?" Williams said.

Republican opponents of the Department of Education argue local schools have more control over education and that the department is a waste of taxpayer money.

Local tax dollars usually make up a large portion of public school budgets.

However, dismantling the Department of Education would mean other federal agencies would be in charge of some of the programs now run by the Department of Education.

Programs include federal student loans, ensuring student disability rights guaranteed in the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and distributing aid for schools with low-income students and special education services.

Williams said she represents all students through the nonprofit, but the potential impact feels personal.

"I'm a mom of a child in special education who's medically fragile," Williams said. "He's autistic and has cystic fibrosis. He requires a Medical 504 accommodation at school. Without the Department of Education, it's dependent on the states for whether he will have equitable education."

The president's executive order is not a done deal.

Discussions about the fate of the department could have a long way to go.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Carter Taylor

Carter Taylor, a Kansas City, Missouri Public Schools teacher and volunteer for the American Federation of Teachers Local 691, said it's important for people to pay attention.

"Executive orders are a wishlist the president makes," Taylor said. "It's not a law."

If Congress does approve, state governments may step in to take over some of the department's functions.

Taylor believes the actual battle will be accountability on the state level.

"We need to make sure we hold legislators accountable and the money they’re given is used properly," Taylor said. "Make sure they understand they can’t change fundamentally how the education system in our state has worked in a way that will fundamentally disenfranchise so many students and entire communities."

Advocates on both sides are waiting to see if shutting down the agency means any services will be interrupted.

"This changes how our communities will function, how our entire state will function, how our country will function," Taylor said.

The Kansas Department of Education stated they are waiting for Congress' response while preparing for any long-term or immediate impacts.

"As we navigate this unprecedented transition, the State Board and KSDE remain committed to continue working with federal and state leaders, school districts, and community partners to protect educational opportunities for all students. We will clarify funding sources, policy implications, and legal obligations while maintaining close communication with schools to ensure a smooth transition with minimal classroom disruptions statewide."

Their full statement is here.

The Missouri Department of Education sent KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan a statement: