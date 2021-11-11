Exonerees, non-profits discuss what freedom could look like for Kevin Strickland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland is still waiting for a decision that will determine if he's released from prison after spending more than 40 behind bars.

If he is released, several non-profits said there's help available to transition back into society. There are also others who understand his situation.

Strickland has maintained his innocence in a 1978 triple homicide, though he was convicted. An evidentiary hearing was held in Jackson County this week to determine if Strickland should be released.

One person watching to see what happens to Strickland is Ricky Kidd.

Kidd was wrongfully convicted and spent 23 years in prison before his release in 2019. Kidd said he relied on counseling to cope with his time behind bars.

His advice to Strickland: "Surround yourself with good people who can really help [you] navigate the many nuances and complexities his newfound freedom will have," Kidd said.

Lamonte McIntyre is another exoneree who has been watching the Strickland hearing closely. He said it stirs emotions.

"It's frustrating to see it continuously happen. Everyday we hear of another innocent person getting out of prison or another person fighting to get his freedom back when he shouldn't have been in that situation in the first place," McIntyre said.

McIntyre spent 23 years in prison before being exonerated in 2017.

"It was so frustrating trying to start, because I started with nothing. I didn't have any identity, I didn't even have an ID to get a driver's license," McIntyre said. "I had to prove I was Lamonte McIntyre first to even get a driver's license."

McIntyre turned his frustration into action. He's the co-founder of Miracle of Innocence. The non-profit helps formerly incarcerated people get resources to transition back into society.

Journey to New Life is another non-profit helping former inmates after they get out of prison.

"We don't believe there's any throw away people and so we help them so they don't give up," Rita Flynn, co-founder of Journey of to New Life, said.

The non-profit helps people find work, housing, obtain a state I.D. and other documents, as well as clothes and furniture for people starting over.

Flynn, a former parole officer, said a little help could provide hope.

"A lot of times you get discouraged and you need people there to back you up and support you. You need the community to help and be there for you."