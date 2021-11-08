Evidentiary hearing scheduled for Monday in Kevin Strickland case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ongoing legal saga in the Kevin Strickland case reaches a critical juncture at 10 a.m. Monday morning at the Jackson County Courthouse.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled where Strickland's legal team will present evidence and arguments that they hope exonerates their client, who has been in prison for 43 years, serving a capital murder sentence for a 1979 triple homicide. Strickland has maintained his innocence.

Calls to overturn Strickland's conviction have intensified in recent months as Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and her office have gone back and forth with the Missouri attorney general's office over various motions prior to Monday's hearing, causing delays.

Strickland also mounted an effort to receive a pardon from Gov. Mike Parson, which was unsuccessful.

The Missouri AG's office said that Strickland's trial was fair and constitutional and has filed other motions challenging various pieces of evidence. Strickland's initial trial produced a hung jury, and a second trial produced the conviction that has kept him behind bars for decades.

