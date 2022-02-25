Expansion joint repairs to shut down 2 northbound lanes on I-35/Bond Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two inside lanes of northbound Interstate 35/Christopher Bond Bridge will close for expansion joint repair work starting Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
A MoDOT spokesperson told KSHB 41 the lanes will close likely around 1 p.m.
Work is expected to be completed by around 7 p.m. Sunday.
While one lane will remain open, traffic will be significantly affected.
The bridge was closed for about an hour Thursday for emergency expansion joint repairs after it popped out of place.