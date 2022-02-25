Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Expansion joint repairs to shut down 2 northbound lanes on I-35/Bond Bridge

Bond Bridge Repair.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missouri Department of Transportation
The middle lane of northbound Interstate 35 on the Bond Bridge required emergency repairs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Bond Bridge Repair.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:19:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two inside lanes of northbound Interstate 35/Christopher Bond Bridge will close for expansion joint repair work starting Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A MoDOT spokesperson told KSHB 41 the lanes will close likely around 1 p.m.

Work is expected to be completed by around 7 p.m. Sunday.

While one lane will remain open, traffic will be significantly affected.

The bridge was closed for about an hour Thursday for emergency expansion joint repairs after it popped out of place.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!