Expansion joint repairs to shut down 2 northbound lanes on I-35/Bond Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two inside lanes of northbound Interstate 35/Christopher Bond Bridge will close for expansion joint repair work starting Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A MoDOT spokesperson told KSHB 41 the lanes will close likely around 1 p.m.

Work is expected to be completed by around 7 p.m. Sunday.

While one lane will remain open, traffic will be significantly affected.