Experts remind people to get annual service for their furnace ahead of winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Replacing your furnace can cost thousands of dollars, an expense that can be put off by having the current furnace serviced annually.

Heating and cooling companies across the metro, like All-Year-Round Heating and Cooling, remind homeowners to schedule a furnace check before winter.

Having your furnace checked allows for it to run efficiently while also looking for danger signs of carbon monoxide.

Brandon Self owns All-Year-Round Heating and Cooling. He says it is cheaper to have your furnace serviced before winter due to specials but understands not everyone can afford that.

“So there are certain things that you can do as far as checking. Getting your flame sensor cleaned and checking your filter making sure that batteries are good and simple things like that, that a homeowner can do themselves and they really got to think about carbon monoxide issues,” said Self.

He expects dozens of calls over the next few weeks as the temperatures start to drop. If your furnace short cycles or has more than the initial burnt smell when you start it up for the year, give a technician a call.

Overall, Self said it is the time of year to keep the out-of-sight appliances at the top of your list.