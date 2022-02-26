Experts say there is urgent need for foster parents in Missouri

OLATHE, Kan. — If you have a desire to make a difference in a child's life, consider becoming a foster parent.

Experts with KVC Health Systems said there's an urgent need for more foster parents in Missouri.

There are 13,000 children in the state's foster care system currently.

Amanda Everson, child placing director for KVC Missouri, said finding stable and local placement options for kids and teens has been more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for those with elevated needs such as behavioral and mental health issues.

"We're getting kids that come with lots and lots of trauma, and that trauma can mean that they have behavioral difficulties or they have multiple diagnosis," Everson said.

Everson said KVC works to set families up for success by providing all the training to families free of charge. It also provides:

Individual or family therapy

Intensive outpatient services

One-on-one coaching

24/7 crisis support

Assistance with accessing community resources

Everson said some of the most successful foster families KVC works with didn't necessarily feel capable at first due to education, experience or the size of their house.

"As long as they really have the desire to help some of our kids that are the most difficult to place, we can really help them with the rest of the things they need," Everson said.

Jonathan Stahl and his wife currently foster six teen boys. They also have one biological child and have adopted two other children. He said becoming a foster parent has been a life-changing experience.

"It was something that I honestly was not at all considering ever and I have fallen completely in love with it," Stahl said.

He admits he was a little nervous about fostering teenagers at first. However, he said watching them become the best versions of themselves is the biggest reward.

"It's so important for us to surround those kids with love and teach them right and wrong and teach them morals and help them get on their feet because they have so much potential," Stahl said.

Everson said unfortunately, many kids who can't get placement will end up in emergency shelters, residential facilities or a hospital.

Stahl hopes families considering becoming foster parents will explore the idea and ultimately help change a child's life.

"It's so cool to see those kids that have been in 50+ homes or kids that have been bounced around start to call you mom and dad and realize that they have a home and that you are not going anywhere," Stahl said.

While it's not the road he and his wife imagined they'd be on, he wouldn't want it any other way.

"It has just blessed us so much, there's nothing more life-changing then we have done as a family," Stahl said.