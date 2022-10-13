Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

EXPLAINER: What causes leaves, trees to change color during fall in Kansas City?

Looking forward to some leaf peeping? Meteorologist Wes Peery tells us when we may see peak fall color this year in the latest edition of Weather Academy.
Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.01.27 AM.png
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 10:23:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend could be a prime opportunity to check out the changing colors on trees across the Kansas City area.

In the latest Weather Academy, KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says there are lots of variables that go into each season's changing of the colors such as moisture and temperature.

If you are considering a trip to other parts of the Midwest in the next couple of weeks, you might want to keep handy this link to track fall foliage.

We also want to see your fall colors. Send us your photos at pics@kshb.com.

FALL UGC.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock