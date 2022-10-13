EXPLAINER: What causes leaves, trees to change color during fall in Kansas City?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend could be a prime opportunity to check out the changing colors on trees across the Kansas City area.

In the latest Weather Academy, KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says there are lots of variables that go into each season's changing of the colors such as moisture and temperature.

If you are considering a trip to other parts of the Midwest in the next couple of weeks, you might want to keep handy this link to track fall foliage .

We also want to see your fall colors. Send us your photos at pics@kshb.com.