‘Exploratory excavation’ underway to find source of methane gas underneath parking lot of Raytown South HS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Montana-based company started “exploratory excavation” late last week to determine the source of methane gas that closed Raytown South High School and the Herndon Center to start the school year.

Earlier this month, Raytown Quality Schools notified students, staff and families that the school year would begin remotely for students at the two schools.

In an Aug. 15 interview with KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan, Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox said the district was working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Spire and others after staff members heard a hissing noise.

Students at Raytown South, Herndon Center to start school virtually due to safety issue

“Having something that’s unidentified, we have to err on the side of safety first, so we made adjustments,” Martin-Knox said.

In an Aug. 20 letter to the Raytown South community, the district said workers with Well Done Foundation believe there are two possible causes of the methane gas.

LINK | Read WDF's report

The first cause is that the gas is escaping from a failed geothermal well. The other cause is that the gas is coming from an abandoned gas well.

In either case, crews have identified both a short-term and long-term solution.

The district said it would provide an update once the remediation plan was finalized.

During any work, indoor and outdoor methane monitoring and alarm systems would be installed for student and staff safety.

“We are grateful for the continued patience, support and understanding of our staff and families as we work through this unexpected and complex issue,” the district said in the Aug. 20 letter. “The safety of our students, staff and community remains our highest priority, and we are committed to keeping you informed as we move forward.”

As part of the initial announcement that the school year would begin remotely for students at the two schools, the district distributed devices to students through three events last week.

A timeline of when classes would resume in person at the schools was not immediately clear.

In the meantime, officials at Herndon Career Center are working on a plan to allow students to gather at the Raytown Schools Education and Conference Center two days a week, starting on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Instruction on other days of the week would continue to be held virtually.

Copy of the Aug. 20 letter to the Raytown South community:

KSHB

Copy of the Aug. 22 letter to the Herndon Career Center community:

KSHB

—