Extreme heat keeps AC technicians busy in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near-triple digit heat has kept Kansas City-area air conditioning technicians busy.

“We’ve been very busy," said Zac Wooten, who works for Dick Ray Master Plumbing, Heating and Cooling. "Of course, everybody turns on their air conditioning all at once when it gets hot, so the phones blow up and we get really busy."

Wooten said maintenance is important in keeping air conditioning units running.

"A good rain will sometimes rinse these older units off," he said. "The new ones have doors with louvers, so you got to pull the panels off and hose off those outdoor coils to keep them clean so the system can breathe.”

Customer Fred Miller's unit is more than 20 years old. Miller had maintenance work done on his air conditioner, which he said provides more than comfort.

“I am a diabetic and I have had some health issues, and if I don’t stay in cool air conditioning, it’s a real serious health issue for me," Miller said.

As more people turn on their units to stay cool, Evergy is prepared for the demand. However, the utility company has options to conserve energy, like its Residential Thermostat program.

“When it’s really hot outside or there might be system conditions, we will call on those thermostats to reduce or curtail, and it’s for a couple of hours," Kevin Brannan, who works for Evergy, said.

Brannon also said Evergy controls thermostats by first cooling down a home, then raising the temperature by two or three degrees. Homeowners can change the temperature if it becomes too cold or hot. The option is only available for Missouri residents who sign up for the program, and those customers receive benefits for signing up.

For Wooten, the benefit of his work is bringing relief to his customers.

"It makes me feel good too when they’re appreciative," Wooten said, "and I fix something for them, I feel good. They feel good, so it’s a good feeling all the way around."